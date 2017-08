Feb 15 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire TMX Atrium from TMX Group

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says financial impact of transaction will be immaterial and was included in ICE's financial guidance for 2017

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says transaction is expected to close within 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals