Feb 15 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

* H&R REIT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS

* QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.47

* OCCUPANCY AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 95.7% COMPARED TO 95.9% AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: