6 months ago
BRIEF-Applied Materials posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.67
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Applied Materials posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc

* Applied Materials delivers record earnings per share

* Applied Materials Inc - Q1 new orders were $4.24 billion, up 86 percent year over year

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Applied Materials Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.65

* Applied Materials Inc says Q1 new orders were $4.24 billion, up 86 percent year over year

* Applied Materials Inc says Q1 net sales of $3.28 billion were up 45 percent year over year

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $3.45 billion to $3.6 billion

* Applied materials inc says recorded Q1 gross margin of 44.1 percent, up 3.5 points year over year

* Applied Materials Inc sees non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.72 to $0.80 for Q2

* Q2 revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Materials Inc says on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, Q1 gross margin increased 3.0 points year over year to 45.4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Materials Inc - Q1 gross margin of 44.1 percent, up 3.5 points year over year

* Applied Materials Inc - on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, Q1 gross margin increased 3.0 points year over year to 45.4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

