6 months ago
BRIEF-Omnicell reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.37
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Omnicell reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc

* Omnicell reports results for fiscal year and fourth quarter 2016

* Omnicell Inc says total bookings for year ended December 31, 2016 were $541 million compared to total bookings for year ended December 31, 2015 of $392 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $150 million to $155 million

* Omnicell Inc sees in 2017 reduction of workforce by approximately 100 positions, and closure of company's Tennessee office

* Omnicell Inc sees for Q1 of 2017 Omnicell expects Q1 of 2017 non-GAAP earnings to be between $0.00 and $0.04 per share.

* Omnicell Inc says for year 2017, Omnicell expects product bookings to be between $570 million and $590 million

* Omnicell Inc - for year 2017 expects non-GAAP revenue to be between $740 million and $760 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $762.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

