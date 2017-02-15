BRIEF-Irhythm Technologies Qtrly loss per share $0.37

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Irhythm Technologies Inc :

* Irhythm Technologies announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and provides full year 2017 financial outlook

* Q4 revenue $18.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $90 million

* Sees gross margins for full year 2017 to range from 69 pct to 71 pct

* FY2017 revenue view $85.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.37

* Qtrly loss per share $0.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S