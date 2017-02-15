FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy posts Q4 revenue $160.7 mln vs $150.4 mln
February 15, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy posts Q4 revenue $160.7 mln vs $150.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP qtrly total revenues $160.7 million versus $150.4 million

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - expects adjusted EBITDA of $620 - $680 million for year ending December 31, 2017

* Q4 revenue view $154.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says additionally, TEP expects distribution growth of about 20 percent for 2017

* Tallgrass Energy Partners -for 2017, TEGP expects cash distributions to Class A shareholders to grow by more than 30 percent, potentially in excess of 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

