BRIEF-Conformis reports Q4 loss per share $0.37

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc

* Conformis reports fourth quarter and the year ended 2016 financial results; provides 2017 financial guidance

* Q4 loss per share $0.37

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees quarterly revenue $17.7 million to $18.7 million

* Q4 revenue $21.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.6 million

* For full year 2017, company expects total gross margin in a range of 36 pct to 38 pct

* Impacting 2017 product revenue growth is a change in reimbursement of partial knee replacement procedures in germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: