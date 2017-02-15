FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-SunPower posts Q4 adj. loss per share $0.64
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SunPower posts Q4 adj. loss per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp

* SunPower reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* SunPower corp qtrly non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.64

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $315 million to $365 million

* SunPower corp qtrly GAAP net loss per diluted share $1.99

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $1,024.9 million versus $374.4 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue $1,097.3 million versus $1,363.9 million

* SunPower Corp sees FY revenue of $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion on a GAAP basis and $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion on a non-GAAP basis

* SunPower Corp - expects to record GAAP restructuring charges totaling $50 million to $100 million in fiscal year 2017

* SunPower Corp - expects to generate positive operating cash flow through end of fiscal year 2017 and exit year with approximately $300 million in cash

* SunPower Corp sees Q1 fiscal 2017 GAAP revenue of $315 million to $365 million

* SunPower Corp sees Q1 fiscal 2017 GAAP net loss of $175 million to $150 million

* SunPower Corp sees on a non-GAAP basis, company expects Q1 revenue of $370 million to $420 million, gross margin of 0 percent to 2 percent

* SunPower Corp sees Q1 non GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million to $20 million and megawatts deployed in range of 150 mw to 180 mw

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $459.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.