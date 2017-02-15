FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Equinix reports Q4 income per share $0.86
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Equinix reports Q4 income per share $0.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc

* Equinix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $940 million to $946 million

* Equinix Inc - for full year of 2017, total revenues are expected to be greater than $3,933 million

* Equinix Inc - qtrly recurring revenues $892.4 million versus $877.1 million; qtrly diluted net income per share $0.86

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $941.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equinix Inc - FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be greater than $1,842 million

* Equinix Inc - FY capital expenditures are expected to range between $1,100 and $1,200 million

* Equinix Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA to range between $421 and $427 million

* Q1 revenue view $966.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.