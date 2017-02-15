BRIEF-Equinix reports Q4 income per share $0.86

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc

* Equinix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $940 million to $946 million

* Equinix Inc - for full year of 2017, total revenues are expected to be greater than $3,933 million

* Equinix Inc - qtrly recurring revenues $892.4 million versus $877.1 million; qtrly diluted net income per share $0.86

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $941.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equinix Inc - FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be greater than $1,842 million

* Equinix Inc - FY capital expenditures are expected to range between $1,100 and $1,200 million

* Equinix Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA to range between $421 and $427 million

* Q1 revenue view $966.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: