BRIEF-Cimarex reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.60

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co
* Cimarex reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total company production volumes averaged 960 million cubic feet equivalent (MMCFE) per day in Q4
* Cimarex Energy Co - total debt at Dec 31, 2016 consisted of $1.5 billion of long-term notes, with $750 million maturing in 2022 and $750 million maturing in 2024
* Cimarex Energy Co - had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and had a cash balance of $653 million at quarter end