BRIEF-Cimarex reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.60

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co

* Cimarex reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total company production volumes averaged 960 million cubic feet equivalent (MMCFE) per day in Q4

* Cimarex Energy Co - total debt at Dec 31, 2016 consisted of $1.5 billion of long-term notes, with $750 million maturing in 2022 and $750 million maturing in 2024

* Cimarex Energy Co - had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and had a cash balance of $653 million at quarter end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: