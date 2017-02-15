FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cimarex reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co

* Cimarex reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total company production volumes averaged 960 million cubic feet equivalent (MMCFE) per day in Q4

* Cimarex Energy Co - total debt at Dec 31, 2016 consisted of $1.5 billion of long-term notes, with $750 million maturing in 2022 and $750 million maturing in 2024

* Cimarex Energy Co - had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and had a cash balance of $653 million at quarter end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

