6 months ago
BRIEF-Cimarex updates 2017 capital plans, gives production and expense guidance
February 15, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cimarex updates 2017 capital plans, gives production and expense guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co

* Cimarex updates 2017 capital plans; gives production and expense guidance

* Announced projected 2017 exploration and development capital of $1.1 - 1.2 billion

* An additional $60 million is earmarked for midstream and other infrastructure for 2017

* For 2017, total company production is projected to average 1.06 - 1.11 billion cubic feet equivalent (BCFE) per day

* Q4 2017 oil production is projected to increase 30-35 percent over Q4 2016 levels

* Q1 2017 output is expected to average 1.01 - 1.05 BCFE per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

