FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q4 sales $6.9 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q4 sales $6.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $6.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.74 billion

* Kraft Heinz Co - Now expects its multi-year integration program to deliver $1.7 billion in cumulative, pre-tax savings by end of 2017

* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 Canada net sales were $617 million, down 2.4 percent versus net sales for year-ago period

* Kraft Heinz Co - Multi-year integration program now forecast to result in $2.0 billion of pre-tax costs, up from $1.9 billion previously

* Qtrly organic net sales increased 1.6 percent versus year-ago period

* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 europe net sales were $600 million, down 13.3 percent versus net sales for year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.