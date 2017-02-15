FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Williams reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Williams reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc

* Williams reports 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Williams Companies Inc - intent to increase its regular quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share effective with quarterly dividend to be paid in march 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Williams Companies Inc - expects to pay $1.20 per share dividend for 2017 and is targeting 10 to 15 percent annual growth for next several years

* Williams Companies Inc - Williams' and Williams Partners' guidance for 2017 as previously announced on Jan. 9 is unchanged

* Williams Companies Inc - new dividend is a 50 percent increase from $0.20 per share paid in december 2016

* Williams Companies Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $7.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.