6 months ago
BRIEF-Chemed Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.94
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Chemed Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.94

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp

* Chemed reports fourth-quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.10

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.94

* Q4 revenue $403 million versus I/B/E/S view $409.9 million

* Chemed Corp says average revenue per patient per day in quarter was $191.15, which is 3.0% below prior-year period

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chemed Corp says Q4 of 2016 gross margin was 24.1%, which is essentially equal to Q4 of 2015

* Chemed Corp says Roto-Rooter's gross margin in quarter was 46.9%, a 38 basis point decline when compared to Q4 of 2015

* Chemed Corp sees revenue growth for vitas in 2017, prior to Medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 4% to 5%

* Chemed Corp says Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2017 revenue growth of 3% to 4%

* Says admissions and average daily census in 2017 are estimated to expand approximately 3% to 4%

* Chemed Corp says revenue growth for vitas in 2017, prior to Medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 4% to 5%

* Says currently estimating $5.0 million for Medicare cap billing limitations in 2017

* Chemed Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share excluding items estimated to be in range of $7.80 to $8.00

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

