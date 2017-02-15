BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Q4 sales $566 million

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp

* Curtiss-Wright reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and issues 2017 guidance

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - new orders of $497 million in Q4 decreased 47% as prior year period

* Q4 earnings per share $1.58

* Q4 sales $566 million versus I/B/E/S view $598.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Curtiss-Wright Corp sees FY total sales including TTC $2.17 - $2.21 billion

* Curtiss-Wright Corp sees FY free cash flow $260 - $280 million

* Curtiss-Wright corp sees FY diluted earnings per share $4.30 - $4.40

* Curtiss-Wright Corp says backlog of $2.0 billion increased 1% from December 31, 2015, primarily due to growth in naval defense businesses

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.51, revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: