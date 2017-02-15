FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Q4 sales $566 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Q4 sales $566 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp

* Curtiss-Wright reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and issues 2017 guidance

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - new orders of $497 million in Q4 decreased 47% as prior year period

* Q4 earnings per share $1.58

* Q4 sales $566 million versus I/B/E/S view $598.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Curtiss-Wright Corp sees FY total sales including TTC $2.17 - $2.21 billion

* Curtiss-Wright Corp sees FY free cash flow $260 - $280 million

* Curtiss-Wright corp sees FY diluted earnings per share $4.30 - $4.40

* Curtiss-Wright Corp says backlog of $2.0 billion increased 1% from December 31, 2015, primarily due to growth in naval defense businesses

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.51, revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.