BRIEF-SWM announces Q4 revenue $198.7 million

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc

* Reg-SWM announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue $198.7 million

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Expects 2017 capital expenditures and capitalized software spending to total approximately $35 million

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Issued annual guidance of $3.15 for 2017e adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

* Schweitzer-Mauduit -Certain customer reblending decisions expected to impact volumes at french mill materialized in 2016 but full annualized effect will continue to impact in 2017

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International sees 2017 guidance for slightly lower adjusted eps,primary challenge expected conwed accretion to "likely be offset by declines in rtl"