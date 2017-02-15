FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Q2 Holdings posts Q4 loss per share $0.19
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Q2 Holdings posts Q4 loss per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings Inc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $42.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.2 million

* Sees Q1 total revenue of $44.0 million to $44.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 total revenue of $191.5 million to $193.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue view $43.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA of breakeven to positive $300 thousand

* FY2017 revenue view $191.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA of positive $5.3 million to positive $6.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

