February 15, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore posts Q4 loss per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc

* Hornbeck Offshore announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.53

* Q4 revenue $41.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - currently has 44 OSVS and two MPSVS stacked and expects to have 46 OSVS and two MPSVS stacked by end of 3Q17

* 4Q2016 average new gen osv dayrates were $24,212, a decrease of $1,427, or 6 pct, from sequential quarter

* 4Q2016 utilization of company's new gen osv fleet was 20 pct, down from 22 pct sequentially

* Hornbeck Offshore Services-refinancing in current climate not likely to be achievable on terms that are in-line with co's historic cost of debt capital

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - continues to review its capital structure and assess its strategic options

* Hornbeck Offshore Services - expects that its maintenance cap ex for fleet of vessels will be about $8.4 million and $14.5 million for 2017 and 2018, respectively.

* Hornbeck Offshore Services - does not expect to have sufficient liquidity to repay three tranches of unsecured debt that mature in FY 2019, 2020 and 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

