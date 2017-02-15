FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Marriott International posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.85/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Marriott International posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.85/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Marriott International reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Marriott - North American comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 1.1 percent in 2016 q4

* Marriott says expect to return $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends in 2017

* Marriott - worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 0.8 percent in Q4

* Marriott sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91

* Marriott - for Q1, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined co will increase 1 to 3 percent in North America and worldwide

* Marriott says qtrly total revenues $5,456 million versus. $3,706 million last year

* Marriott sees full year 2017 earnings per share $3.79 to $3.97

* Marriott sees Q1 2017 total fee revenue $740 million to $750 million

* Marriott sees full year 2017 total fee revenue $3,175 million to $3,245 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marriott - in 2017, we anticipate growing our rooms distribution by 6 percent

* Marriott - expect that our worldwide systemwide comparable constant dollar revpar for combined portfolio will increase 1/2 to 2 1/2 percent for 2017

* Q4 revenue view $4.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.