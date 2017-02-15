FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances posts qtrly earnings $1.00/shr
February 15, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances posts qtrly earnings $1.00/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* IFF reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 results

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - expects growth rates in 2017 to accelerate versus prior year

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - announces multi-year productivity program to selectively invest & deliver long-term targets in 2018

* International Flavors & Fragrances sees savings from productivity program to reach an annual run-rate of between $40 million and $45 million by end of 2019

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - qtrly earnings per share $1.00

* Sees FY 2017 sales up between 7.5 pct - 8.5 pct

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Flavors & Fragrances - productivity program expected to result in cumulative, pre-tax charge of $35 million - $40 million in 2017 and 2018

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share up between 6.5 pct - 7.5 pct

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - expect to take approximately $10 million of the pre-tax charge in Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly net sales $762.6 million versus $715.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $751.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share up between 4.0 pct - 5.0 pct

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

