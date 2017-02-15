FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Co-Operators General Insurance reports qtrly net earned premium $620.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Co-Operators General Insurance Co

* Co-Operators General Insurance Company reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - Direct written premium was $639.1 million in quarter, an increase of $24.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $5.84

* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - Net investment income and gains for Q4 of 2016 was $52.5 million compared to $85.7 million

* For the year, impact of fort McMurray Wildfire was $90.3 million before tax

* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - Qtrly net earned premium $620.6 million versus $593.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

