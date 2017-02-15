FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goldcorp Inc - forecast 2017 gold production is expected to be 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5 pct), in line with previous 2017 guidance

* Goldcorp Inc qtrly gold production of 761,000 ounces

* 2017 AISC are expected to be approximately $850 per ounce

* Goldcorp Inc - Q4 revenue $898 million versus $1,072 million

* Goldcorp Inc sees 2017 AISC to be about $850 per ounce (+/- 5 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.