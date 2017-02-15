BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goldcorp Inc - forecast 2017 gold production is expected to be 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5 pct), in line with previous 2017 guidance

* Goldcorp Inc qtrly gold production of 761,000 ounces

* 2017 AISC are expected to be approximately $850 per ounce

* Goldcorp Inc - Q4 revenue $898 million versus $1,072 million

* Goldcorp Inc sees 2017 AISC to be about $850 per ounce (+/- 5 pct)