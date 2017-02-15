FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barrick reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Barrick reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 revenue $2.32 billion

* Barrick Gold Corp - for 2017, production guidance is 5.60-5.90 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $780-$820 per ounce

* Barrick Gold Corp says intend to reduce our total debt by $2.9 billion, to $5 billion, by end of 2018 - half of which is being targeted in 2017

* Barrick Gold Corp - for 2018, we expect to produce 4.80-5.30 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $790-$840 per ounce

* Barrick Gold Corp - in 2019, we expect to produce 4.60-5.10 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $800-$870 per ounce

* Says expect to maintain annual production of at least 4.5 million ounces of gold through 2021.

* Barrick Gold Corp - qtrly copper production 101 million pounds versus 138 million pounds last year

* Barrick Gold Corp - gold production in Q4 was 1.52 million ounces

* Barrick Gold Corp qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper were $2.04 per pound versus $2.15 per pound last year

* Barrick Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs for gold of $720-$770 per ounce.

* Barrick Gold Corp qtrly all-in sustaining costs for gold were $730 per ounce, a reduction of 12 percent compared to 2015

* Barrick Gold Corp says Q4 revenue was $2.32 billion versus. $2.24 billion last year

* Barrick Gold Corp - expect to maintain annual production of at least 4.5 million ounces of gold through 2021

* Barrick Gold Corp sees total 2017 capital expenditures $1,300 million -$1,500 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

