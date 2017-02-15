FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun Life Financial posts Q4 operating EPS c$1.19
February 15, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial posts Q4 operating EPS c$1.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc

* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sun Life Financial Inc - qtrly operating EPS $1.19

* Qtrly reported EPS $1.18

* Sun Life Financial Inc - global assets under management of $903 billion at quarter-end compared to $891 billion as at December 31, 2015

* Sun Life Financial Inc qtrly underlying eps $0.91

* Quarterly operating roe 14.9 pct

* Says quarterly underlying roe 11.4 pct

* Global assets under management of $903 billion at quarter end compared to $891 billion as at Dec 31, 2015

* Says common share dividend declared of $0.42 per share for quarter

* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

