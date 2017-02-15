FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT posts Q4 FFO per share $0.199/unit
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT posts Q4 FFO per share $0.199/unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust reports solid results for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - funds from operations for Q4 2016 was $0.251 per unit

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - adjusted funds from operations for Q4 of 2016 was $81.8 million or $0.199 per unit

* Q4 FFO per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment - in 2017 sees to maintain total occupancy rate of about 98 pct, with occupancy rate for Ancillary GLA in 90 pct range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

