FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports a 10 pct increase in Q4 diluted earnings per share
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:45 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports a 10 pct increase in Q4 diluted earnings per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice Hotels International reports a 10 percent increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.78 to $2.84

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Choice Hotels International reports a 10 percent increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Qtrly domestic revpar increases 5 percent

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Net domestic unit growth for 2017 is expected to range between approximately 2% and 3%

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Revpar is expected to increase between 3.5% and 4.5% for Q1 and range between 3.0% and 4.0% for full year 2017

* Choice Hotels International Inc - Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017 is expected to range between $292 million and $297 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.