6 months ago
BRIEF-TAG Oil announces short-form prospectus offering to raise up to $10 mln
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-TAG Oil announces short-form prospectus offering to raise up to $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - TAG Oil Ltd

* Tag Oil announces short-form prospectus offering to raise up to $10 million to accelerate development activities and high impact drilling program

* TAG Oil Ltd says offering will consist of offering for sale of 15.4 million units of company at a price per unit of c$0.65

* TAG Oil Ltd - members of company's board and management will be participating in offering alongside investors for a minimum of $2.5 million of units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

