BRIEF-MPLX LP announces joint-venture investment in Bakken Pipeline System

Feb 15 (Reuters) - MPLX LP

* Press Release - REG-MPLX LP announces joint-venture investment in Bakken Pipeline System

* MPLX LP - MPLX contributed $500 million of $2 billion purchase price

* MPLX LP says MPLX funded contribution with cash on hand

* MPLX LP - MPLX holds, through a subsidiary, a 25 percent interest in joint venture

* MPLX LP - JV to acquire a 36.75 percent indirect equity interest in Bakken Pipeline System from Energy Transfer Partners, L.P