6 months ago
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum posts Q4 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum announces 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial and operating results

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - expects to complete 12 horizontal development wells in Q1 of 2017

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced a company record 53,141 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day in Q4 of 2016

* Laredo Petroleum Inc says reiterating is previously stated anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance of at least 15 pct

* Laredo Petroleum Inc sees 1Q-2017 production 52 - 54 mboe/d

* Laredo petroleum Inc - sees 2Q-2017 production 55 - 58 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

