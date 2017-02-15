BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum posts Q4 loss per share $0.08

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc
* Laredo Petroleum announces 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial and operating results
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - expects to complete 12 horizontal development wells in Q1 of 2017
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced a company record 53,141 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day in Q4 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum Inc says reiterating is previously stated anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance of at least 15 pct
* Laredo Petroleum Inc sees 1Q-2017 production 52 - 54 mboe/d
* Laredo petroleum Inc - sees 2Q-2017 production 55 - 58 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: