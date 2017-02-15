BRIEF-Parker Drilling posts Q4 adj. loss per share $0.33

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Parker Drilling Co

* Parker Drilling reports 2016 fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $94 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.4 million

* "our Q4 results were in line with our expectations in face of ongoing market challenges"

* Parker drilling -"for 2017, we have identified a number of growth opportunities and estimate total capital expenditures of $40 to $50 million"

* In quarter, co "also saw continued multi-well rig inquiries in U.S. barge business"

* Contracted backlog for drilling services was $379 million at end of Q4 compared with $421 million as of September 30, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.39