6 months ago
BRIEF-Avis Budget Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Avis Budget Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis Budget Group reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 loss per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.05 to $3.75

* Avis Budget group inc says total company per-unit fleet costs are expected to be $280 to $290 per month in 2017, compared to $285 in 2016

* Avis Budget Group Inc - expects that it will generate $450 to $500 million of free cash flow in 2017

* Sees full-year 2017 revenue to increase 2% to 3%, to $8.8 to $8.95 billion

* Avis Budget Group - movements in currency exchange rates are currently expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately $130 million for 2017

* Avis Budget Group Inc - will repurchase $300 million or more of common stock this year

* Avis Budget Group Inc - sees full year 2017 adjusted pretax income will be $430 million to $510 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.45, revenue view $9.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

