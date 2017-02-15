FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd posts Q4 earnings per share c$0.60
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd posts Q4 earnings per share c$0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy Ltd reports record results for the fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 same store sales fell 1.9 percent

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.60

* Q4 revenue rose 10.2 percent to c$91.3 million

* Goeasy ltd - announced a 44 pct increase in its annual dividend from $0.50 to $0.72 per share.

* Also established a number of threeyear targets that it is working to achieve by end of 2019

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.66, revenue view c$91.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goeasy Ltd sees 2017 total revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

