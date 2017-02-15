FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
February 15, 2017 / 11:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-NetEase Inc Q4 revenue RMB 12.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - NetEase Inc

* NetEase Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue RMB 12.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 10.86 billion

* NetEase Inc says Q4 net revenue $1,742.6 million versus. $1,220 million

* NetEase Inc says reported basic and diluted earnings per ads of $4.04 and $4.01, respectively, for Q4 of 2016

* NetEase Inc says Q4 net revenues from online games $1,290.4 million versus $849.5 million

* NetEase Inc says non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ads were $4.34 and $4.30, respectively, for Q4 of 2016

* NetEase Inc says board of directors has approved a dividend of $1.01 per ads for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

