BRIEF-NetEase Inc Q4 revenue RMB 12.1 billion

Feb 15 (Reuters) - NetEase Inc

* NetEase Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue RMB 12.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 10.86 billion

* NetEase Inc says Q4 net revenue $1,742.6 million versus. $1,220 million

* NetEase Inc says reported basic and diluted earnings per ads of $4.04 and $4.01, respectively, for Q4 of 2016

* NetEase Inc says Q4 net revenues from online games $1,290.4 million versus $849.5 million

* NetEase Inc says non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ads were $4.34 and $4.30, respectively, for Q4 of 2016

* NetEase Inc says board of directors has approved a dividend of $1.01 per ads for Q4 of 2016