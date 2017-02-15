FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes
February 15, 2017 / 11:16 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc

* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes

* Enercare - proceeds of offering will be used by enercare solutions to redeem all outstanding 4.30 pct series 2012-1 senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2017

* Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $275 million of 3.38 pct series 2017-1 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2022

* Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $225 million of 3.99 pct series 2017-2 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

