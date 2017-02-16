FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enpro industries qtrly loss per share $0.14
February 16, 2017 / 12:36 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Enpro industries qtrly loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Enpro Industries Inc - in q4, company completed organization-wide cost reduction effort initiated late in q2

* Enpro Industries Inc qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.15

* Enpro Industries Inc - annualized cost savings are expected to be approximately $18 million on a consolidated basis from cost reduction effort

* Enpro Industries Inc - assuming receipt of court approvals, expect consummation and reconsolidation of gst into enpro to occur in Q3 of this year

* Enpro Industries Inc - "demand in nearly all of our markets continued to be soft in Q4"

* Enpro Industries Inc qtrly net sales $286.9 million versus $321.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

