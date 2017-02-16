FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Cobalt power announces corporate update, pending private placement
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cobalt power announces corporate update, pending private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cobalt Power Group Inc

* Cobalt Power Group announces corporate update and pending private placement

* Cobalt Power Group - Company is in process of finalizing two private placements pursuant to price reservation forms filed with TSX venture exchange

* Cobalt Power Group - First is non-brokered private placement of 13 million units of co at a price of $0.08 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to c$1.04 million

* Cobalt Power Group - Second is non-brokered private placement of 4 million flow through shares at price of $0.12 per share for total gross proceeds of up to C$480,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

