BRIEF-Cobalt power announces corporate update, pending private placement

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cobalt Power Group Inc

* Cobalt Power Group announces corporate update and pending private placement

* Cobalt Power Group - Company is in process of finalizing two private placements pursuant to price reservation forms filed with TSX venture exchange

* Cobalt Power Group - First is non-brokered private placement of 13 million units of co at a price of $0.08 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to c$1.04 million

* Cobalt Power Group - Second is non-brokered private placement of 4 million flow through shares at price of $0.12 per share for total gross proceeds of up to C$480,000