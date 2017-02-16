FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Encana Reports Q4 loss of $0.29/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Encana Reports Q4 loss of $0.29/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana delivers strong fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; company on track to grow corporate margin and crude and condensate production in 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

* Encana Corp says Q4 production from core assets of 237,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Encana corp says Q4 total liquids production of 108,900 barrels per day

* Encana Corp - Encana's 2017 capital program is expected to be between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion

* Encana Corp - 2017 total production is expected to be between 320,000 boe/d and 330,000 boe/d

* Encana Corp - Plans to grow crude and condensate production by more than 35 percent through 2017

* Encana Corp - Plans to fund its 2017 capital program with cash flows and cash on hand

* Encana Corp says estimates total liquids volumes will average between 125,000 bbls/d and 130,000 bbls/d in 2017

* Encana Corp - sees FY natural gas production between 1,150 mmcf/d to 1,200 mmcf/d

* Encana Corp says expects to deliver a corporate margin of greater than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in 2017

* Encana - As at January 31, 2017, Encana had hedged approximately 79,000 bbls/d of expected 2017 crude and condensate production for balance of year

* Encana Corp - Company is "firmly" on track with its five-year plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.