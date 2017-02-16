BRIEF-Fortis reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.49

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc -

* Fortis reports 2016 earnings of $585 million and fourth quarter 2016 earnings of $189 million

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.49

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Over five-year period through 2021, corporation's capital program is expected to be approximately $13 billion

* Has targeted average annual dividend growth of approximately 6% through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: