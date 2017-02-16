FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Strayer Education posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.95
February 16, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Strayer Education posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc

* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments

* Q4 earnings per share $0.95 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 revenue $119.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Strayer education inc - total enrollments at Strayer University for winter term 2017 increased to 43,387 students, from 40,872 students for winter term 2016

* Q4 operating margin was 16.5 pct, or 15.4 pct excluding noncash adjustments, compared to 19.1 pct in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

