February 16, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 adj. earnings $1.26/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides financial guidance for 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.26

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 revenue $831 million versus I/B/E/S view $836.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - board of directors has increased size of company's share repurchase authorization to a total of $1 billion

* Sees 2017 total revenues $3,400 million to $3,500 million

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - GAAP guidance for 2017 earnings per share $2.55 to $3.05

* Sees 2017 earnings per share non-GAAP $5.00 to $5.25

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.54, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - board's repurchase authorization is open-ended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

