6 months ago
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cabela's posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cabela's Inc

* Cabela's Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 same store sales fell 6.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion

* Qtrly U.S. comparable store sales decreased 6.4 pct as compared to same quarter a year ago

* Cabela's Inc - "we saw improved trends in apparel and other softgoods categories in latter part of quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

