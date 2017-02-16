FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blucora reports Q4 adj. net loss per share $0.18
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Blucora reports Q4 adj. net loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Blucora Inc

* Blucora reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $176.3 million to $181.5 million

* Sees GAAP income from continuing operations to be between $14.5 million and $15.2 million, or $0.32 to $0.34 per diluted share in Q1

* Sees non-GAAP income from continuing operations to be between $40.2 million and $43.9 million, or $0.90 to $0.98 per diluted share in Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.46

* Qtrly non GAAP diluted net loss per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue as reported $86.8 million versus pro forma revenues $85.0 million last year

* Q4 revenue view $82.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

