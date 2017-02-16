FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PBF Energy reports Q4 adj. loss per share $0.71
February 16, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-PBF Energy reports Q4 adj. loss per share $0.71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc

* PBF Energy reports fourth quarter 2016 results, declares dividend of $0.30 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.71 excluding items

* PBF Energy Inc - for Q1 2017 mid-continent total throughput is expected to average 135,000 to 145,000 barrels per day

* PBF Energy Inc - PBF logistics will proceed with construction of a 625,000 barrel tank at PBF energy's Chalmette refinery

* PBF Energy Inc - PBF logistics will proceed with development of a natural gas pipeline to supply PBF Energy's Paulsboro refinery

* PBF Energy sees Q1 Gulf Coast throughput to average 150,000 to 160,000 bpd and west coast throughput to average 145,000 to 155,000 barrels per day

* PBF Energy Inc - qtrly revenue $4.75 billion versus $3.36 billion

* Q4 revenue view $4.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of class a common stock

* PBF Energy Inc - declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

