FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Laboratory Corporation Of America Q4 adjusted EPS $2.15
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Laboratory Corporation Of America Q4 adjusted EPS $2.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings announces record 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $1.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.35 to $9.75

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.15

* Q4 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings- 2017 free cash flow guidance of $925 million to $975 million, up 3% to 9% over 2016

* Sees FY 17 net revenue growth of 4.5% to 6.5% over 2016

* Labcorp - on track to deliver cost synergies of $100 million related to acquisition of covance through three-year period ending in 2017

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings - backlog at end of year was $4.9 billion

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings - expects approximately $2.0 billion of backlog to convert into revenue in next twelve months

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.35 to $9.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.