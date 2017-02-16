BRIEF-Zoetis reports Q4 EPS $0.31

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Zoetis Inc

* Updates full year 2017 revenue guidance

* Zoetis reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.26 to $2.36

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.08 to $2.20

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.1 billion to $5.225 billion

* Zoetis Inc - "Cash flow is expected to grow significantly in 2017"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $5.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S