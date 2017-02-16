FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Duke Energy reports Q4 loss per share $0.33
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Duke Energy reports Q4 loss per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp -

* Duke Energy reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.33

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70

* Five-year growth capital plan increased by approximately 25 percent to $37 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.81

* Qtrly electric utilities and infrastructure operating revenues $4,936 million versus $4,851 million

* Extended its long-term adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of 4 to 6 percent to 2021

* Due to Piedmont acquisition and sale of International Energy 2016, Duke Energy's segment structure has been realigned

* Segment structure realigned to include electric utilities and infrastructure, gas utilities and infrastructure and commercial renewables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.