BRIEF-On Deck reports Q4 loss per share $0.50

Feb 16 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc -

* Ondeck reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.44

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Launched a cost rationalization plan that is expected to produce approximately $20 million of annual savings

* Plan includes an approximately 11 percent reduction in total headcount from announced layoffs and actual and scheduled attrition

* Incurred a $1.8 million charge in q4 of 2016 in connection with plan

* Sees full year 2017 gross revenue between $377 million and $387 million, adjusted EBITDA between positive $5 million and $15 million

* Sees Q1 gross revenue between $89 million and $93 million; sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA between negative $4 million and negative $8 million