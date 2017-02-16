FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical Services reports Q4 EPS $0.52
February 16, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical Services reports Q4 EPS $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc -

* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and announces quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 sales $382.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $387.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.45 to $2.57

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 excluding items

* Raising guidance for full-year 2017 net sales at constant-currency growth to a range of 7 pct to 9 pct

* Sees fy 2017 consolidated net sales $1,585 million to $1,610 million

* Estimates its 2017 capital spending to be in range of $150 million to $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

