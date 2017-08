Feb 16 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut Gold announces three-year production outlook; provides updated mineral reserves and resources

* Argonaut Gold Inc - sees 2017 consolidated geo production 115,000 - 130,000; 2018 consolidated geo production 155,000 - 170,000

* Argonaut Gold - under 3-year production outlook, goal is to achieve annual all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold at or below $950