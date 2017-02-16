FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chorus Aviation Q4 reported revenue of $315.1 million
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation Q4 reported revenue of $315.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc

* Chorus Aviation announces strong fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings

* Qtrly net income per basic share of $0.10

* Chorus Aviation Inc says chorus expects to acquire and lease two new CRJ1000s to air nostrum by end of october 2017

* Qtrly adjusted net income excluding other items per basic share of $0.26

* Chorus Aviation Inc says capital expenditures are expected to be between $45 million and $55 million in 2017

* Chorus Aviation-"CPA fleet transition to larger aircraft will generate about 10% more available seat miles in fiscal 2017 over same period in 2016"

* Qtrly reported revenue of $315.1 million versus $357.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

